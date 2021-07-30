PAMELA YEVETTE COMSTOCK THOMPSON of Hurricane, WV passed away July 27, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Pam was born May 15, 1955, to the late David and Eileen Comstock.
Pam is survived by her husband, Eddie, her brother Bill Comstock (Debbie Zegeer), Aunt Patricia Jones, nephew Dave Comstock (Jane), great nephews Dave IV, Emmett and Bastian, and stepdaughter Krissy Thompson. She is also survived by her friend Cyndie Vance Pepson as well as numerous other friend and family.
Pam graduated from Nitro High School and attended Marshall University. She worked at Union Carbide and was the owner/operator of Ridgeview Kennels.
Pam was hard working and adventurous. She had a flair for decorating and being a good hostess. She loved having fun with family and friends, nature, the outdoors, country living and all animals especially dogs and birds. Hundreds of hummingbirds flocked to her porch every summer.
It was Pam's wish to be cremated and to have no funeral service.
If you wish to honor Pam's memory the family suggests donating to an organization that helps animals or to a charity of your choice.
