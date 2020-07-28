PAMLYN MCCLURG RUF, 73 of DuPont City received her angle wings July 25, 292 after a brief illness.
She was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on July 17 and due to other medical issues wasn't strong enough tolerate the chemo. She passed away at CAMC Memorial with her sister by her side.
Pam was born on October 6, 1946 to Charles and Eva Worley McClurg in Charleston, WV. She was a graduate of DuPont High School class of 1964. She was also a graduate of Fairmont State College and Keiser College in Melbourne, FL. She was retired from Merritt Island, FL Family Practice. She was a member of Cocoa Beach Presbyterian Church, DuPont City Presbyterian Church and also attended Belle Presbyterian Church where she was a choir member.
After 31 years of living in Florida, she returned home in 2002 to help care for her mother. Pam was a very caring person and loved doing for others. She loved doing crafts, paintings and working in her yard. She loved the beach and watching old westerns on TV. Her favorite place was Sanibel Island, FL where she would spend hours combing the beach for shells.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Ruf; parents, Charles and Eva McClurg and brother-in-law, Sam Brown.
She leaves behind her sister and best friend, Kay McClurg Brown; Aunt Doris McClurg of Westerville, OH; three stepsons, Scot Ruf of Kansas City, KS, Bill Ruff of Bellingham, WA and Robert Ruf of Hartford, SD; two step granddaughters, Jade Ruf of British Columbia, Dana Strasburg of Kansas City, MO; step great grandson, Arthur Strasburg; several cousins in Ohio and her three dogs, Scarlet, Isabelle and Lilly.
A Private Funeral Service for family and close friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday July 29, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Denny Dodson officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
A walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
If you plan to attend the services it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial covering be worn and that social distancing be observed.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the Doctors and nurses that cared for Pam.
In lieu of flowers donations may be mad to ASPCA 424 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128 or the Kanawha Charleston Humane Society, Charleston, WV.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.