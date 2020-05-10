PARKER KIRWIN SMITH JR., 88, of Charleston, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston, after a long illness.
He was born on March 9, 1932, in New York City. Parker was a graduate of Washington & Lee University, Lexington, Va., and received his MBA from the University of Charleston.
Parker was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in the Pacific. He was a longtime resident of Charleston and was the District Data Processing Manager for C & P, Bell Atlantic and then Verizon telephone companies.
In Charleston, he was a longtime member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Parker, He also served as Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America, Buckskin Council. He was a member of the Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors. He was active in the Exchange Club and Charleston Chamber Music Society.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Parker K. Smith Sr. and Erna Louise Smith, and his wife, of 58 years, Audrey Raymond Smith.
Parker is survived by his sons, S.F. Raymond Smith of Charleston and Parker Kirwin Smith III of Fishers, Ind.; grandson, Daniel Joseph Smith of Portland, Ore.; Barbara Elaine Olsen, Daniel's mother; Diane L. Thorpe: and a host of cousins and godchildren.
A future memorial service is planned at St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston, when it becomes safe to do so. Inurnment will follow in the church courtyard columbarium.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be sent in memory of Parker to Boy Scouts of America, Buckskin Council, 2829 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25311 and/or St. John's Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.