Parker Kirwin Smith Jr.

PARKER KIRWIN SMITH JR., 88, of Charleston, passed on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

