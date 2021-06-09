PARMALLEE JANE EDENS, 90, of St. Albans, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Marmet Center, Marmet.
She was born in Ripley to the late Samuel and Bertha Pickens. She was also preceded in death by husband Clarence Edens; her son, Steve Edens; 10 siblings; and grandson, Derek Ziegler.
Parmallee was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was also a member of Charleston Mountain Mission.
Surviving are her children, Carol Sevy (Henry) of Fontana CA, Debbie Russell of Red House, Terry Ziegler (Mark) of St. Mary's GA and Ron Edens (Theresa) of Elkview; 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Scott Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mary's Garden Memory Center, at 1 Sutphin Dr, Marmet, WV 25315, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Parmallee Jane Edens.
You may visit Parmallee's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
