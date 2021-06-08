PARMALLEE JANE EDENS, 90, of St. Albans, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Marmet Center, Marmet. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Please look for the full obituary in Wednesday's edition of the Charleston Newspapers. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Edens family.
