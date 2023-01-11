Thank you for Reading.

PASTOR DORIS JUNE JOHNSON, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2022, in Lockwood, WV. She was born on May 26, 1936, in Cedar Grove, WV. She was the pastor of the Falls View Church of God NC. She dedicated 50+ years of her life to the ministry. There was no mission more important to her than leading souls to Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russell (Junior) Johnson, mother Ruth Ernestine Knight, Father Thomas Knight, four sisters and three brothers.

Tags

Recommended for you