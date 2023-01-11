PASTOR DORIS JUNE JOHNSON, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2022, in Lockwood, WV. She was born on May 26, 1936, in Cedar Grove, WV. She was the pastor of the Falls View Church of God NC. She dedicated 50+ years of her life to the ministry. There was no mission more important to her than leading souls to Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband Russell (Junior) Johnson, mother Ruth Ernestine Knight, Father Thomas Knight, four sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include two sisters, Linda (Earl) Coleman of Cedar Grove, WV, Remona Mullins of Elkhart IN, one brother Harold Knight of Cedar Grove, WV, lifelong friend and sister in Christ Eleanor Huddleston of Rock Camp, WV and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV. Visitation will begin at noon and continue until the time of the service on Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Matthew 25:21 His Lord said unto him "Well done thou good and faithful servant. Thou hast been faithful over a few things; I will make thee ruler over many things. Enter thou in the joy of thy Lord".