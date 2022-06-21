PASTOR JERRY LAN DUNCAN, 76, of Hamlin left this life for his Heavenly home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born on February 28, 1946 and reborn in Christ on December 10, 1972. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emogene (Johnson) and Buster Duncan; one brother, Paul Duncan, and one brother-in-law, Tom Pauley; His Mom and Pop, Betty and Dennis Pauley. Jerry is a retired teacher from Lincoln County Board of Education. He served as the Pastor at Mount Moriah Baptist Church (Fall Creek), Branchland, and Middle Fork Baptist Church, Sweetland, for a total of 45 years. If you have ever had the experience of interacting with Jerry on any level, you know his life was his testimony. His effortless gift of teaching/preaching have been the guiding words for so many over the years. He loved to talk about his Jesus and even more so over the last year. It has been an honor to be raised by such an admirable, faithful man of God. His excitement for Heaven was infectious and the description of his expectations was beautiful. If he were here, he would tell you how much God loves you and how much He desires your love and faithfulness. He would tell you to get ready, give your heart to Jesus, and don't look back. Dad has made it home and is no doubt sheltered in the arms of God. We will meet you there one sweet and perfect day. The family would like to thank the staff of Fresenius Dialysis at both Dunbar and Hurricane, Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville, and his dedicated transport team at Lincoln EMS.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Denise (Pauley) Duncan; his daughter, Hope Duncan; his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Nickie Duncan; his beloved grandchildren, Blayke (Lexy) Cyfers, Nathaniel Hunting (Liz White), Connor Hunting, Kaylee Harbour, Noah Duncan, Collin Duncan, Braylynn Riley, Isabella Duncan, and Elijah. Bonus granddaughter, Samantha Schmidt. Great Grandchildren, Charlee Schmidt, Asher Cyfers, and Baby Hunting; a younger brother, Timmy Duncan; a special Aunt Fern; Honorary sister and nephew, Tina Black and Jonathan Tackett; a very special and encouraging prayer warrior, Nikki Justice. He was also blessed with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews some who greeted him on Sunday morning and others who will join him one day.
Koontz Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. followed by a funeral service on Thursday, June 23, at 11 a.m. Pastor Bruce Copley and Pastor Fred Powers officiating with a reading from his Sunday morning buddy, Gary Saunders. Interment will follow at Pauley Cemetery, Sod, WV. Pallbearers will be Blayke Cyfers, Nate Hunting, Jonathan Tackett, Connor Hunting, Bear Slone, Randy Lee Bell, and Joe Vinson. Honorary pallbearers are Noah and Collin Duncan.