PASTOR JESSIE OLIVER "BUTCH" PARKER, 69, of Mount Hope, WV passed away Sun May 2, 2021. Services will be on Sat., May 8, 2021, at 12 pm at the First Assembly of God in Mount Hope. Burial will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Prosperity with military graveside rites. Visitation will be held at the First Assembly of God, Mount Hope on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 6 to 8 pm.
Pastor Jessie Oliver "Butch" Parker
