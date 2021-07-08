PASTOR MAYNARD LEE KESSLER, 92, of Hilton Village, passed peacefully at home on June 30, 2021. Born in Quinwood, WV, to the late Shamber Echols and Frankie Davis Bryant Kessler, Maynard grew up in the mountains of Greenbrier County. He was an avid hunter and fisherman for most of his life, even during school hours, much to the dismay of the county truant officer. There is hardly a creek in Greenbrier County that Maynard didn't fish at one time or another. Maynard quit school and joined the Marines. After his service, he moved to Kanawha County, where he started his lifelong work in the coal mines. It was in Kanawha County he met and married the love of his life, Phyllis.
Maynard's great joys in life were his family, hunting, and preaching the Word of God. He was a Baptist minister for over fifty years. Maynard loved to hunt, mostly because it was the time when all of his family came together.
He loved the woods, and he loved to watch the animals even more than he liked hunting them. Maynard was known for his big voice and his big heart.
Maynard is reunited now in heaven with his parents, his brothers James Echols, George, and Tommy, and his granddaughter Mandy Leigh Kessler.
Left here to await the day we can all be reunited are his wife of over 68 years, Phyllis Evelyn McClain Kessler, son Joseph (Cheri) Kessler, granddaughter Janice (Matt) Bostic, granddaughter Mindy Kessler, adopted grandchildren Adrian, Matthew, and Johnathon Kessler, great grandson lan (Marty) Bostic, great granddaughter Evelyn Bostic, great great granddaughter Willow Eve Bostic, brother Everett Kessler of Colorado, many neices, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and far too many friends, family, and parishoners to list.
Maynard was well-loved and his absence will be felt always. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bower's Hospice House, who have been so kind and supportive during this very difficult time.
