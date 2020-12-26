PASTOR PAUL RYAN MEADOWS, 74, of Ona, West Virginia said "Good bye Ole World and Hello Lord" on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
He was born on December 12, 1946 in Madison, WV. He was the son of a coal mining daddy (the late Curtis Meadows) and a biscuit making mama (the late Izola Meadows). His beloved wife, Caroline, preceded him in death on August 23, 2016. He is survived by his three children, Joan Morrison (Danny), Ryan Meadows (Tina), and John Meadows (Deidra). Also surviving are 7 grandchildren Chase, Jozi, and Justin Morrison, Isaac and Caleb Meadows, and Savannah and Griffin Meadows.
He was also preceded in death by his sister Kathy Byrd and is survived by his three siblings Bob (Jayne) Meadows, Sandy (Roger) Richmond, and Susie Holeston and a host of relatives and friends. Pastor Paul Meadows graduated from Duval High School class of 1964. He also holds degrees from WV State, Liberty University, and Tri State Bible College. Paul loved his Country and was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force where he served from November 1965-Feburary 1969. Paul devoted his life to serving his Lord and Savior and is a retired Pastor of the Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church where he preached the gospel for 35 years. He also served as a night Minister for 25 years at St. Mary's Hospital. Paul loved his family, friends, church family, community, and most of all Jesus Christ. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, spending time with friends and family, and sharing the good news of Jesus with everyone he met. He is now rejoicing in Heaven with his Georgia Peach, friends, family, and all the ones he led to the Lord. Paul always said he'll see you here, there, or in the air, and he would encourage all to meet him in the air!!
Viewing will be held at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020.
Following the viewing a private service will be held for family only due to Covid-19 concerns. Pastor Greg Lunsford and Pastor Tim Messinger will be conducting the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, Cabell Lincoln Gideons, P.O. Box 21, Ona, WV 25545.
Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.