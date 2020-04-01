Pasty Ann Adkison Mason

PATSY ANN ADKISON MASON, 64, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. A private visitation with the immediate family will be held on Thursday. This is private due to the regulations of the COVID-19. Following the visitation, Patsy's request for cremation will be honored. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hillsboro Rescue Squad or the Marlinton Rescue Squad. Lantz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Adkins, Rodney - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park.
DeBoard, Mabel - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Gandee, Jima - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.