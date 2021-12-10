PATRICIA A. TRUMAN HERMANSDORFER, January 9, 1941 December 8, 2021 Patricia A. Hermansdorfer 80, of Charleston, WV passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a battle with Leukemia, Heart and Kidney Disease.
She was born in Charleston, WV with the prettiest blue eyes, attended Stonewall Jackson High School and Charleston School of Beauty Culture which allowed her to work for several beauty shops. She enjoyed her flower gardens, feeding the squirrels and hummingbirds, watching deer and talks on the porch with neighbors. She was quite the character, but loved by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy L Hermansdorfer, parents Holly and Essie Truman, brother Orland "Bubby" Truman and sister Opal Bostic.
She is survived by her children, Butch Walden (Kathianne), Vicki Haynes (Allen), and Kevin Hermansdorfer (David Lyle); her grandchildren, Cody Walden, Hannah Smith (Seth); Kory Hermansdorfer, Emily Hermansdorfer (Ian Barnes), and Allison Haynes (Dakota Messer); and great grandchildren, Mason Walden, Hallie Smith, Dakota Barnes, Clover Barnes, Spencer Barnes and Sam Hermansdorfer. She is also survived by her sister Ruby Jolliffe.
In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.