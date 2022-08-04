Patricia A. Kidd Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PATRICIA A. KIDD, 88 of South Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2022.She was preceded in death by her parents, Elba and Myrl Hatfield; daughter, Peggy Willis; granddaughter, Amanda Willis.She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Kidd; daughter Tammy Hart (Donald); grandson, Taylor Hart (Allison); grandson Jacob Willis and six great-grandchildren.At her request, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.Donations can be made in her memory to either HospiceCare at www.hospicecarewv.org or Spring Hill Baptist Church of South Charleston, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amanda Willis Patricia A. Kidd Taylor Hart Christianity Wv Charleston Kenneth Kidd Tammy Hart Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sandra "Sandy" Suzette Mayfield Blank Ricky Wayne Petry Paul Leonard Canaday II Barbara Frances Miller Blank Crystal Garnett Yates Frances W. Boggess Wickline Rev. Lowell Jackson Fellure Blank Danny Ray Peters William (Bill) Bernard Isner Sr. William Albert Basham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 4, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it' Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday