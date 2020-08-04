Patricia A. Kinder, 86 of South Charleston, formerly of Charlton Heights for 30 years, passed away Friday July 31, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Charleston.
Patricia was born in Hartland, WV on July 21, 1934.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Noble Knotts; husband, Harry E. Kinder whom she was married to 66 years. Twenty years of that was living the life of her husband's military career until he retired, which was not always easy moving every three years or so to another state or across the world, but she always made it look easy.
Patricia is survived by daughter, Rose Marie (Harold) Moles of Charleston; son, George N. (Sherry) Kinder of Rockport, IN.; four grandchildren, Mark A. (Felecia) Imbrogno of Morgantown, Jamie F. (Alex) Assaley of Vienna, VA., Christopher (Kari) Kinder of Powell, OH., Matthew Kinder of Tampa, FL.; eight great grandchildren, Wesley, Luke, Maddie, Kate, Aidan, Harper, Stella, George; brother, Bill (Connie) Knotts of Wellborn, FL.; sisters, Lois Jean (Jerrold) Stevens of Wellborn, FL., Rose Mae (Bud) Glenn of Tallahassee, FL.; sister-in-laws, Mary Sue (Jackie) Williams of Ashford, Evelyn Graybeal of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.; and a host of nieces and nephews and her little Chihuahua (Cricket) who was always beside her side.
Cremation is being honored and a private family graveside memorial service will be held at Kinder Cemetery, Ashford at a later date.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Debbie, Julie and Norma who made each and every day special for her over the last three years and more importantly these last few months.
"Thank you Hospice for helping us make this a comfortable journey for all of us."
2 Timothy 1:7, For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements