PATRICIA ALICE HANCOCK DODSON, age 71, of Oak Hill, WV, a loving wife, mother, and sister went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Born on August 13, 1950 in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late John and Brenda Gravely Hancock.
She was a court reporter for thirty plus years. Patty loved cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William, and twin brother Patrick; three infant siblings and her step mother, Margaret Meadows Hancock.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Johnny Dodson of twenty-six years; her children, Marty Dodson (Debbie), Laura Shore (Dean), Todd Dodson (Justen), Ray Ortiz (Cheryl), Herb Meador III, Mary McCoy (Tim), Becky Ferrell (Shan), Craig Ortiz (Donna), and Kiley Price (Mike); many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, John Hancock Jr. (Carol), Nancy Ortiz (Frank), Walter Hancock and Rodger Hancock (Linda).
According to her personal wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
