PATRICIA ANN (BARKER) MORRIS 85, of Poca, went to be home with the Lord on Sunday, November 28, 2021 after short illness. She was born in Charleston, WV on May 2, 1936, to Earl and Madge Parrish. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Patricia was a member of Gateway Christian Church in St. Albans. She was a fabulous homemaker and hardworking lady.
Patricia was preceded in death by first husband of 50 years, Harold Barker; her second husband of 14 years, Garland Morris; and her brother Robert Parrish.
Patricia was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family. She read her bible every night before bed and was always praying for others. She always put others first before herself.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Barker of Charleston; step daughters, Michelle (David) Romine of Scott Depot, Diane Morris Breeden, McGaheysville, Virginia; brother and his wife, Fred E. and Maryann Parrish and sister-in-law Shirley Parrish, all of Florida.
Patty was proud of her four grandchildren, Ashley Nicholson, Emma Romine, Missy Eppard (Derik) and Emily Morris, and her six precious great-grandchildren, Macayla Clements (Nick), Mckenna Eppard, Bubba Eppard, Serenity Welcher, Destiny Welcher and Ronileigh Welcher. Two great-great grandchildren Brady Clements and Sadie Clements. Special friends Joe and Carol Pickering of Poca. Patricia will be missed by Cookie, her beloved yorkie.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans with Pastor David Stauffer officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services at the church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Hubbard Hospice House, West for their amazing care.