PATRICIA ANN BARRY MOTTESHEARD, 92, of St. Albans, WV passed away peacefully at home, on October 2, 2021.
She was born in Fairmont, WV to Michael and Blanche Tchinski Barry. She was a graduate of Charleston Catholic High School.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Mottesheard and her daughter, Carol Mottesheard Jarrell.
Patty is survived by her children, Susan Ratcliffe, Michael (Renee) Mottesheard, Chris Mottesheard, and John (Lorrie) Mottesheard; grandchildren, Matt, Natalie, Pax, Will, Joshua, Lauren, Molly and Johnny; 12 great grandchildren.
A service to Honor the Life of Patty will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, at Cunningham Memorial Park in the Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans with Lay Minister, Lorrie Mottesheard officiating. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. at the cemetery.
Special thanks to Janie Meadows and Reanay Hankins along with the Hospice staff for their care and support of our family during these last weeks.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536 or Kanawha Charleston Human Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311 or the American Cancer Society.
