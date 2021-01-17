PATRICIA ANN BARTON, 77 of Hugheston passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Edith Jones, husband Don Morris in 1978 and husband Keith Barton in 2006.
She is survived and greatly missed by her daughter, Christina Holliday; son-in-law Shawn Holliday, grandchildren, Parker, Mason and Mariah Holliday all of Hugheston, sister-in-law Karen Sankoff of Pinch; longtime friend Helen Gray of Wallback; several nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Hubbard House for showing Patricia respect and dignity over her final days.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Hubbard Hospice House in memory of Patricia.
Per Patricia's request, only a small graveside service will be held at Montgomery Memorial Park prior to her burial.
Condolences may be sent to the family via website www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is assisting the Barton family.