On June 19th, 2021, PATRICIA ANN BELCHER SCOTT moved on to her new eternal home in heaven to see her mother Norva Belcher, father Roma Belcher, sister Juanita Samples, and sister Marsha Belcher. She was born in Kanawha County, WV on October, 13 1947, raised in Pinch Ridge, and later moved to Melbourne Florida where she met and married her husband of 50 years. After residing in several places together they made Sycamore, in Gadsden County Florida, their home for 42 years to raise their only daughter, and live a simple, full life. Patricia worked at Wal-Mart for 30 years where she met and touched allot of people, before retiring. She was a loving, caring person that knew no strangers, was an avid bowler, and loved to fish. Upon her passing, she leaves behind her loving husband Roger Scott, daughter Mary-Wynnette Scott Dixon, Brother Bob Belcher, and Grandchildren Rachel and David Dixon. A memorial service will be held at Independent Funeral Home in Quincy, Florida on July 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
