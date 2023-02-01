Patricia Ann Call

PATRICIA "PATTY" ANN CALL went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023.
She was born in Charleston, WV on February 3, 1941 to the late Vinson and Nadine Erwin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Melvyn Douglas Call, and her brother David Erwin.
She is survived by her son Mark Douglas Call and his wife, Sudeana and granddaughters, Sophie, Haleigh, and Mackenzie; also her niece and nephew, Rochelle and Patrick.
Patty was an educator and author, who loved the Lord. Over her career, she taught at every levels of education, and one of her favorite accomplishments was her book, Nadine and Vinson. Her passions were writing, traveling, and visiting with family and friends. Another of her great joys was hosting Sweet Mondays during their time in Mt. Pleasant. Patty was a long time member of First Baptist Church of St. Albans, WV and Citadel Square Baptist during their time in Mt. Pleasant, SC.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the First Baptist Church, 523 Second Street, St. Albans, with Pastor Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 Rolling Green Retirement Village, 1 Hoke Smith Blvd, Greenville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to her memory may be given to the First Baptist Church at 523 Second Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.