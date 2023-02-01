Thank you for Reading.

Patricia Ann Call
SYSTEM

PATRICIA "PATTY" ANN CALL went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023.

She was born in Charleston, WV on February 3, 1941 to the late Vinson and Nadine Erwin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Melvyn Douglas Call, and her brother David Erwin.

Tags

Recommended for you