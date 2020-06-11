Patricia Ann Chambers

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


PATRICIA ANN CHAMBERS, 75, of Missouri Fork, passed away June 8, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with visitation 1 p.m. until service time.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Carter, Doris - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Clinton Sr., Nye - 5 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Green, Carl - 1 p.m., Judson Baptist Church, Belle; also streaming live, see obituary.

Koontz, Geoffrey - 1 p.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville.

Miller, Gregory - 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery, Spencer.

Perry, Frank - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Preece, Lee - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.