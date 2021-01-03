It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Patty. PATRICIA ANN DOWLING (ROGERS) of Madison, WV passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, January 2, 2021, after a months-long battle with pulmonary metastatic disease.
Patty is preceded in death by her father Charles Buddy Rogers, and her husband Randall Dowling.
She is survived by her loving son Nicholas Dowling, Mother Betty Hunt Rogers, Brother Charles B. Rogers II, and Sister Debra Lynn Dolin (Rogers).
Due to the pandemic, the family is choosing a private cremation and a possible "Celebration of Life" memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation in Patty's name be made to the American Cancer Society Foundation: www.donate3.cancer.org
"I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could breathe. Now I sit here with God, with Nature beauty and astounding light; and now I feel like finally I can breathe."