PATRICIA (PATTI) ANN ENGLE, Age 75 of Elkview, WV Passed away Thursday June 23 after a long illness.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents Charles Edwin Priestley and Freda Maxine Wehrle Priestley, her sisters Carolyn Sue, her brother Emery Lee and her nephew James (Jimmy) Otho Huffman, III.
Patti is survived by her loving and caring husband of 52 years Charles (Chuck) C. Engle, Jr., her sister Linda Louise Huffman (Jim), her brother Charles (Chuck) Edwin Priestley, Jr. (Pat) and her sister Barbara Jean Marshall, her niece Tammy Roberts and her nephews Mark Huffman, Joey Marshall and Travis Priestley. Her special cousin Joyce Thurman and Carol (Brawley) Ramkey whom Patti always considered to be her daughter. Patti is also survived by her dog Chase who she loved dearly and who was crazy about her and several nieces and nephews.
Patti graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1965 and from the Charleston Beauty Academy in 1966. She then worked for JPMorgan Chase bank until she retired at age 62.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday June 29 at Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd. Elkview, WV from 6 to 8 p.m.
We would like to express our gratitude for all the prayers and to the staff at CAMC and Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter.