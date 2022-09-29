PATRICIA ANN (WILSON) ESTESE, 82 of Cincinnati, OH, beloved mother, fell asleep in death, September 23, 2022. She was born in Crown Hill, WV and a graduate of East Bank High School. She worked as a para-professional for 41 years in the Cincinnati Public School System.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Georgianna Wilson and husband, Arthur Estese.
Surviving are children, Keenan Estese (Penny) Kokomo, IN, Kendra Beiting (Phillip) and Keith Estese, Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Kyle Estese, Kiana Estese, and Kahlil Beiting; siblings, David Wilson, Charleston, WV, Samuel Wilson (Barbara) Hansford, WV, Daniel Wilson Crown Hill, WV, Leone Lewis (Theodore) Dunbar, WV, Jonathan Wilson (Lissa) Raleigh, NC, Rebecca Hill, Mooresville, NC; brother-in-law, Minot (Phyllis) Estese.
Pat enjoyed her role as homemaker, mother and wife. An avid reader, Pat made the Bible her focal point and had an extensive collection of various translations of the Bible. She loved all things beautiful, especially watching the small humming birds in her front yard. She loved anything purple, a good movie, and a good cup of hot flavored coffee or her hot tea.
Patricia had a mild and gentle personality. This mild spirit made it easy for her to serve her God Jehovah and dedicate her life to Him for 68 years. Pat's belief in the promise of the resurrection to a paradise helped her maintain her integrity to Jehovah while in her declining health.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1202 W. Northbend Rd. Cincinnati, OH. To attend ZOOM call 513- 541-3245. You can leave comments and view obituary at Spring Grove Funeral Home http://www.springgrove.org