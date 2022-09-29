Thank you for Reading.

PATRICIA ANN (WILSON) ESTESE, 82 of Cincinnati, OH, beloved mother, fell asleep in death, September 23, 2022. She was born in Crown Hill, WV and a graduate of East Bank High School. She worked as a para-professional for 41 years in the Cincinnati Public School System.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Georgianna Wilson and husband, Arthur Estese.

