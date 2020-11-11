PATRICIA ANN FISHER, 57, born February 26, 1963 in Wheeling, WV, died October 21, 2020 in Cross Lanes, WV.
Patricia was the IT/Litigation Technology Specialist for the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney's Office of West Virginia, Southern Division.
Patricia was preceded in death in 1990 by her father William H. Fisher, Jr. and her fianc David Gaudy; her maternal grandparents, Sophia (Pakron) and Walter Dziengeleski; paternal grandparents, Mamie (Cross) and William H. Fisher, Sr.; her uncle Thomas Weigand; her aunt Helen Margaret (Fisher) Hazzard and cousin Kathy Hazzard Shaw.
Patricia is survived by her mother, Genevieve "Jean" Dziengeleski Fisher of Wheeling; her sister Jeanette (Floyd) Bowlby of Ripley; her brother William H. Fisher of Charleston; her dear Aunt Bonnie (Dziengeleski) Wiegand of Bay City, MI: her Uncle Frank and Aunt Roxanne (Henning) Geleski of Toledo, OH; her Uncle Edward C. and Aunt Barbara Fisher of Midland, TX; and her Uncle Vernon Hazzard of FL.
Her surviving nieces include Samantha "Sami" Fisher, Alexandra "Ali" Fisher and Maggie Bowlby; nephew Matt Bowlby and great nephew Aiden LoGuidice. Surviving cousins include Joseph Wiegand, Jean Ann Wiegand Hamlin and Robert (Cindy) Wiegand; Betsy (Hazzard) and Raymond Kotowski; Robin (Hazzard) and James Freeman; Edward and Patty Fisher; Robert Fisher; Richard and Christine Fisher. Also surviving are Patty's dear, long-time friends Becky Shilling (Scott) Rodocker and Joseph DiCesare; "little sister" Kaneasha Cooper and Godchildren Caitlyn and Shilling Rodocker as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Patty was a supporter of the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, Inc., the Handle With Care Program of WV and the Big Brothers/ Big Sisters of America. Formerly of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Fulton, Patty was also a member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, WV.
Patty was an avid animal lover and very passionate about the Big Brother/Big Sister program. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patty's memory to your local animal shelter or the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America.
There will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, November 14, at 10 a.m., at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Father Arul Anthony as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Arrangements by Kepner Funeral Home, 900 National Road, Wheeling, WV 26003 (304-232-2732).