It is with great sadness the family of PATRICIA ANN GEISSINGER (WOOD) shares that she passed away on January 14, 2023 at the age of 93 after a long illness.
Patricia, lovingly known as Mimi, Momma-G, Aunt Pat, or Patty, was born in Ohio on February 23, 1929 but lived the majority of her life in Charleston, WV.
Patricia is survived by her grandson Nic Rogers and great granddaughter Layla Rogers of St. Albans, grandson Ice Rogers of Charleston, granddaughter Uma Perry-Geissinger of Nags Head, NC, sister-in-law Jean Wood of Charleston, niece Cheri Boggess and great niece Roxanne Boggess of Charleston, niece Diane Wood of AZ, and cousin Rick Greenwood of WI.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Dick Geissinger, parents Clarence and Irene Wood, brother Jack Wood, son Michael Geissinger, daughter Marilyn (Geissinger) Rogers, and nephew Rocky Wood.
Patricia was a 1947 graduate of Charleston High School and attended Morris Harvey (now University of Charleston) after graduation. She was a 35-year cherished employee of The United Mine Workers Of America Health & Retirement Funds where she was passionate about helping mine workers and their families. She retired in 1988. Mimi never knew a stranger and was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to have known her. She loved Scotty dogs and especially loved helping others. She was always laughing and smiling even through the toughest of times, and always did whatever she could for whomever crossed her path. She was loved by not only family, but friends, friends of children, friends of friends, co-workers, neighbors (past and present), and even all her doctors and staff. Mimi was very giving, had a heart of gold, and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston, WV and will be announced at a later date.