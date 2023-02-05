Thank you for Reading.

Patricia Ann Geissinger
It is with great sadness the family of PATRICIA ANN GEISSINGER (WOOD) shares that she passed away on January 14, 2023 at the age of 93 after a long illness.

Patricia, lovingly known as Mimi, Momma-G, Aunt Pat, or Patty, was born in Ohio on February 23, 1929 but lived the majority of her life in Charleston, WV.

