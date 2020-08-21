PATRICIA ANN HALL, 81, of Elkview went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospice. Honoring Pat's wishes she will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Pat's family.
