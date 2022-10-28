PATRICIA ANN WILLIAMS HENRY, aka Chi-Chi, 70, transitioned to her heavenly home Saturday, October 22, 2022, after battling a prolonged illness in Dunbar Rehabilitation Center. Her sun set here on earth and she is now resting from her labor. Chi-Chi was born August 31, 1952, to the late William Williams and Juanita Green in Charleston, West Virginia. She attended public schools in WV and graduated from Charleston High School. Chi-Chi pursued higher education of nursing through VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University) and worked as a nurse aid at Thomas Memorial Hospital. She served as a patient care technician for Shawnee Hills and as a resident advisor for Job Corp.
Chi-Chi is best known for her infectious smile, bold laughter, and wit. She was a fierce competitor and never accepted defeat. Chi-Chi would do anything for the community or those in need. She loved God and her family unconditionally; they were her pride and joy.
Chi-Chi was preceded in death by her mother and father, sisters, Connie Hughes and Julia Williams, brother, Larry Williams, niece, Robbie Lucille Hughes, and grandson, Jaelonn Henry.
Chi-Chi leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Robert Lee Henry, Jr. and Chris Henry (Tamika), Charleston WV, six grandchildren; Pierria Henry, TX, Teiranee Ferrante (Sean), Belle, WV, Logan Henry, TN, Ryan Henry, TN, Iahnna Henry, Morgantown, WV, and Aaliyah Henry, Winston Salem, NC, four great grandchildren; Jeremiah Ferrante, Kendrick Ferrante, Elijah Ferrante, and Kensli Langham-Henry, and a host of siblings, relatives, and friends.
Homegoing services will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, Noon, at Faith & Truth Apostolic Church, 1407 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV, 25387. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Interment at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.