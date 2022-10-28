Thank you for Reading.

PATRICIA ANN WILLIAMS HENRY, aka Chi-Chi, 70, transitioned to her heavenly home Saturday, October 22, 2022, after battling a prolonged illness in Dunbar Rehabilitation Center. Her sun set here on earth and she is now resting from her labor. Chi-Chi was born August 31, 1952, to the late William Williams and Juanita Green in Charleston, West Virginia. She attended public schools in WV and graduated from Charleston High School. Chi-Chi pursued higher education of nursing through VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University) and worked as a nurse aid at Thomas Memorial Hospital. She served as a patient care technician for Shawnee Hills and as a resident advisor for Job Corp.

Chi-Chi is best known for her infectious smile, bold laughter, and wit. She was a fierce competitor and never accepted defeat. Chi-Chi would do anything for the community or those in need. She loved God and her family unconditionally; they were her pride and joy.

