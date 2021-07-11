PATRICIA ANN HOLBERT 83, of St. Albans, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021.
She was born in WV, to the late Smith Arlie Cavender and Tressa Cavender Setliff. She is also preceded in death by brothers, Bernard Cavender and H. Wayne Cavender.
She was a retired Head Teller with Bank of West Virginia (Now BB&T) and attended Teays Valley Church of God.
Patricia is survived by her sister in laws, Ruth Ann Cavender of Woodstock GA and Bertie Cavender of St. Albans.
At her wishes, there will be no services.
You may visit Patricia's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
