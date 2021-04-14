PATRICIA ANN HOLMES, 84, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021, peacefully in her sleep. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, in the West Virginia Chapel. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary can be found at www.kellerfuneralhome.net
