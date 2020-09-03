PATRICIA ANN JOHNSON, 64, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020.
Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend. She was very well loved and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley Ann and Willie Hugle; husband, Bobby Wells; brother, Donald Hugle; nephew, LZ Hugle and niece, January Willow Hugle.
Patricia is survived by her two sons, William Dewayne (Kati) Craft and Eugene Johnson Jr.; grandchild, Cheyenne Dye, Donovan Craft; great-grandchildren, Mi'lyn Dye, Zy'Mir Williams; sisters, Evelyn Hughes and Lorraine Hugle; brothers, Everette Hugle, Preston Hugle and Stevie Hugle; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Shelley Bausley officiating. Burial will follow in Avesta Drive Community Cemetery, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.