PATRICIA ANN LEGG, age 89, of Montgomery went home to be with the Lord on October 29. 2020. She was born in Fayette County on May 14, 1931 daughter of Phyllis Lee Skaggs.
She is survived by several cousins.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Montgomery Rehab and Nursing and the 3rd floor staff and staff of the ICU at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, November 3 in Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Pastor Thomas Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial park.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com