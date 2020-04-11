Patricia Ann McCoy Miller

PATRICIA ANN McCOY MILLER, 61, of Point Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A private graveside service and internment will be held at Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. In accordance with recent guidelines, the services will be limited to immediate family only. A celebration of Patty Ann's life will be held at a later date, as social restrictions allow. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, April 11, 2020

Hill, Mary - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

McClung, Dottie - 2 p.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.

Rexrode, Stanley - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.