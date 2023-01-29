PATRICIA ANN "PAT" MICK, 85, of Elkview, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her home.
Pat was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was born on July 28, 1937 and raised in Charleston, spent a short time living in New Jersey, where she graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1955, but Pat spent most of her life residing in Clendenin and Elkview.
She was a "people-person," and Pat spent much of her active years as a member of Clendenin Women's Sorority, and Clendenin Calvary Baptist Church. She sang in the choir, participated in women's ministry group, taught VBS, and cooked and served in whatever capacity was needed. She also volunteered in her children's schools and with community /recreational youth sports leagues, including coaching Little League softball for several years. Pat loved sports of all kinds, cheering for her kids and others, and then watching sports on tv in her later years, especially WVU football and basketball. She loved being with people, laughing, making people laugh, and having a good time.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Billy Junior Mick; parents, Earl Quarrier and Mable Claire Smithers; brothers, Earl, Marion, Robert, Charles, Benjamin, Donald, Brian, and Jack; and sisters, Mary Ruth and Margaret "Sis."
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, William "Bill" Mick of Melbourne, FL, and John (Ronda) Mick of Clendenin; daughter, Stacy (Matt) Walker of Charleston; sister, Sue Pusa of Kansas; grandchildren, Chris Mick, Brandon Mick, Tyler Mick (Lisa,) Hannah Suttle (Trey,) Hunter Mick, Sarah Morrison-Cotrell (Dale,) Payton Walker (Olivia,) and Megan Walker; and five great grandchildren, Dylan, Tasha, Liam, Mikaela and Isobel.
Pat is also survived by and will be greatly missed by her most special friend, Roger Farmer of Elkview. Roger and Pat were best friends and companions for more than ten years, and the family is so grateful for his love and care for her and the joy they brought to each other.
Services will be held at Hafer Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2 p.m., with a public visitation two hours prior. Pastors Lee Swor and Hunter Mick will be officiating the service. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, 4705 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Youth Ministries.