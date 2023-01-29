Thank you for Reading.

Patricia Ann “Pat” Mick
PATRICIA ANN "PAT" MICK, 85, of Elkview, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her home.

Pat was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was born on July 28, 1937 and raised in Charleston, spent a short time living in New Jersey, where she graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1955, but Pat spent most of her life residing in Clendenin and Elkview.

