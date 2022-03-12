Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Patricia Ann Cochran PATRICIA ANN "PATTY" COCHRAN age 74, of Charleston, WV, passed away at home on March 6, 2022. Patty's was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Gordon "Skip" Cochran; parents, Ralph and Eloise Moore; brothers, Larry Edward Moore and Richard Wayne Moore. She is survived by sister, Drema Clark; daughter, Stephanie Ann Cook (James); sons, Philip Kent Cochran and Christopher Ryan Cochran (Courtney); granddaughters, Aria and Zion Cochran and Bethanie and Jenna Cook. Patty's goal when she graduated from DuPont High School in 1965 was to get a job and buy a car. She went to work for Charleston National Bank shortly after graduating, bought a car and some pretty clothes for work. From that point on, cute clothes and cute cars became an integral part of her personality. She also worked for and retired from AT&T and RESA III. Patty was a member of the Rand First Church of the Nazarene where she served as youth director, treasurer, women's ministries director and choir member. She made friends wherever she went and threw her heart into whatever she took on. She did things right and well and never without S-T-Y-L-E! Visitation will be held Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elk River Nazarene Church, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston WV, 25302. Visitation will also be held Monday, March 14, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor Gordon Killion officiating. A short internment service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, immediately following the funeral service. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is assisting the Cochran family with the arrangements.