Thank you for Reading.

Patricia Ann (Patty) Marshall
SYSTEM

PATRICIA (PATTY) ANN MARSHALL, 75, of Charleston and formerly of Grafton, WV, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her residence in Charleston of Alzheimer's disease while under the care of Hospice and with her loving family who cared for her throughout her illness by her side.

She was born in Morgantown, WV, on May 11, 1947, a daughter of the late John (Jack) Vincent Rehe and Rilla Jane Turner Rehe.

Tags

Recommended for you