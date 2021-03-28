Thank you for Reading.

PATRICIA ANN PAULEY, 77, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Mon., March 29, in Teroc Cemetery, South Charleston. A funeral procession will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

