PATRICIA ANN PAULEY, 77, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Mon., March 29, in Teroc Cemetery, South Charleston. A funeral procession will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.