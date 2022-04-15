PATRICIA ANN POINDEXTER, 72, of Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a long illness.
She had faithfully served as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 50 years and had been active in sharing her faith with others. That faith had enabled her to endure a debilitating disease with the confidence that her loving Creator will undo all the pain and suffering experienced by the human family and will bring about a new world of genuine peace, security, and happiness. That was the message she regularly shared with her neighbors. In that message, she highlighted God's kingdom government as the means for solving all of mankind's problems.
She is survived by her sisters, Judith Poindexter of Cleveland, Ohio, Lillian Poindexter of Lewisburg, WV, and Susan Wilson and brother-in-law Robert Wilson, of Cleveland, Ohio; her brothers, John Poindexter of Saint Albans, WV, and Douglas Poindexter of Charleston, WV; her niece, Robyn Wilson of Cleveland, Ohio, her nephews, Robert Wilson, Jr (Lesley) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Shaphan Poindexter (Nicci) of Saint Albans, WV, her aunt, Margaret Poindexter of Moreno Valley, California, many cousins and a host of close and dear friends.
A Zoom Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. If you would like to attend, please feel free to call (304) 546-5062 for log-in information.