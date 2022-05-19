PATRICIA ANN RICHMOND, 75, of Charleston, WV, passed away at the Teays Valley Assisted Living home on May 16th, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Frederick Hess Sr. and Virginia Shively Hess of South Charleston. Patty was an Honor Graduate of South Charleston High School and was trained in Cleveland, Ohio as a Medical Transcriptionist. She held several Executive Secretary positions at the Charleston Area Medical Center until she retired. Patty loved animals and life in general and was a blessing to those who knew her. She was an active member of the Unity of Kanawha Valley until her recent illness.
In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband, J. Darrel Richmond, her niece, Belinda Sizemore, and nephews Joe Sizemore and Bobby Dale Belcher.
Surviving are her sisters, Karen Hess Belcher and Freddie Hess Sizemore and brother Fred C. Hess, Jr., step children, Jay (Dauna) Richmond, Joy (Steve) Ferguson, and Jeff (Paige) Richmond; nieces Susan (Rick) Wagner and Lynn Sizemore; nephews Patrick (Rochelle) Sizemore and Michael S. Sizemore as well as several great nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren and special friend Patsy Thaw.
A service to Honor the Life of Patty will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Unity of Kanawha Valley with Rev. Sky Kershner officiating. Friends may visit at the church one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held in Cunningham Memorial Park.
A special thank you to the staff at Teays Valley Assisted Living and Hospice workers for their loving care of Patty.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Donations can be made in Patty's name to the Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, WV 25314, the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 or the Teays Valley Assisted Living home, 5570 US Rt 60, Hurricane, WV 25526.