PATRICIA ANN RICHMOND, 65 of Alderson, WV passed away May 1, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a long illness. A Covid friendly visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5 at 11:30 a.m. until noon at Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson. Graveside service will follow at the Alderson Cemetery Fletcher Addition.

