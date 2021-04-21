Thank you for Reading.

PATRICIA ANN ROSS, 73, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A graveside service and burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Brian K. Ross officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

