PATRICIA ANN ROSS, 73, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A graveside service and burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Brian K. Ross officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
