PATRICIA ANN SERLES, 70, of Charleston, WV, passed away on November 2, 2020.
Born March 23, 1950 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Tressie P. Facemyer Edens. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Serles.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Roy and William Serles; daughters, Kathy Eads and Jessica Burdette; brother, Freddy A. Edens; sisters, Elberta Higdon, Louise Tolliver and Phyllis Schleigh; grandchildren, Stephanie Jack, Steven Eads, Sheana Serles, Shane Serles, William Serles, Danielle Serles, Santana Serles, Brooke Burdette, Mason Burdette and several great-grandchildren.
She was a woman who led with bravery and immense faith. She loved with every ounce of her being. She was loud enough to be heard without drowning out others' cries, she was brash enough to hold steady without lashing out.
She raised four strong willed children, who raised their children in the same light. She provided a source of love and stability, steady in her way. She had a great passion for two things: teaching, and her faith. I've never met a human as faithful to God than her, she did her best to follow God's light and word, and her faith lingered longer than the rest of her. As her mind and body faded, she still remembered she would be a winner either way. We found comfort in that song and I believe it kept her at peace as well to know that no matter what plane her consciousness existed on, her vision of God would always have her. No matter what you believe in, the amount of faith that Patsy had was inspiring.
Today, we remember her in all her glory. We celebrate in the gift that is life and know that all things will come to pass. Every moment is as a grain of sand, as we desperately cling to it, each grain falls quickly to the wind. Life and death are synonymous, and today we find comfort in the knowledge that a new life for Patricia has come. We will remember biscuits in the morning, tears while testifying a profound love for God, a guiding but stern hand, wooden spoons in her purse, and Mexican restaurants on Sundays. The vigor of life does not have to fade, so I ask, do not be discouraged, but rejoice in room for newer, fresher life, and remember the good, bad, and dirty as a collective image of Patricia Serles with a heavy love in your heart.
An outdoor funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, November 6 at Guthrie Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, with Pastor Melvin Sizemore, officiating. The family will welcome friends 2 hours prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
