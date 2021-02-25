PATRICIA ANN "PATSY" SIGMAN 82, of Red House, passed away Monday February 22, 2021 at her home following a long illness. She retired from the Rite Aid warehouse with 19 years of service. She attended Lone Oak Church of God Mission.
Born June 26, 1936 in Poca she was the daughter of the late Samuel A. Harrison and Lennie Mae McDaniel Harrison. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Merrell Sigman; brothers, Bennie Harrison and Sammy Harrison; an infant brother and an infant sister.
Survivors include her son, Mickey (Trisha) Sigman of Red House; daughter, Vicki (Randy) Tribble of Leon; sisters, Irene Painter of West Monroe LA and Judy (Delmas) Roberts of Eleanor; sister in laws, Betty Sigman of Liberty and Betty Riffee of Dayton OH; grandchildren, Nichole (Jimmy) Mitchell, Brandon (Jessie) Honaker, Whitney (Chad) Pritt; great grandchildren, Adison Mitchell, Austin Mitchell, Eden Honaker and Casen Pritt. Patsy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to HospiceCare, especially her nurses, Pedra and Michelle.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to: HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday February 26, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Scott Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Center Point Cemetery, Liberty. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements.