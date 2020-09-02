Patricia Ann Weese

PATRICIA ANN "CADLE" WEESE, 73, Charleston passed away, Monday, August 31, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her son, Shawn D. Weese; father, Denver Cadle; mother, Evelyn "Schoolcraft" Cadle; brother, James Cadle; and sister, Etta Daniels.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to listen to gospel music and her favorite song, "Country Roads".
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William "Bill" Weese of Charleston; son, William "Timmy" Weese of Charleston; and son, Randy O. Weese of Nitro; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to the health crisis in our country, there will be no service.
Patricia will be cremated and buried at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.