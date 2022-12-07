Thank you for Reading.

Patricia Ann Wright Morgan
PATRICIA ANN WRIGHT MORGAN, age 78, passed away November 30, 2022 at the Blackville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Blackville, SC. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Indian Creek Baptist Church in Jacksboro, Tennessee.

Born in Pee Wee, Tennessee to the late Calvin Morton and Ruby Stooksbury Wright on April 8, 1944. Patricia was six years old when her family moved to Wharton, WV where she lived until she got out of school. She then moved to Myrtle Beach, SC where she owned a business, got married, raised her two daughters and she was a Christian. After she had a massive stroke, she then resided at the Florence Rehab Center for several years and was a resident of the Blackville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Blackville, SC until her passing.

