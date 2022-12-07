PATRICIA ANN WRIGHT MORGAN, age 78, passed away November 30, 2022 at the Blackville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Blackville, SC. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Indian Creek Baptist Church in Jacksboro, Tennessee.
Born in Pee Wee, Tennessee to the late Calvin Morton and Ruby Stooksbury Wright on April 8, 1944. Patricia was six years old when her family moved to Wharton, WV where she lived until she got out of school. She then moved to Myrtle Beach, SC where she owned a business, got married, raised her two daughters and she was a Christian. After she had a massive stroke, she then resided at the Florence Rehab Center for several years and was a resident of the Blackville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Blackville, SC until her passing.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jamie Fawn Morgan Stamper (Terry) of Surfside Beach, SC and Jennifer Elizabeth Morgan Cox (Matt) of Surfside Beach, SC. Four grandchildren: Benjamin, Alexander, Joel, and Ruby Grace. Two Brothers, Billy Wright (Ruth) of Melbourne, FL and Earl Wright of Wharton, WV. Three Sisters; Joan Wright Noble of Salisbury, NC, Priscilla Wright McCombs (John) of Faith, NC, and Linda Wright Farley (Larry) of Faith, NC. Also left behind to cherish her memory are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Isaac Morgan, a still born daughter, Angel and two brothers Kenneth Wright and Ronald Wright.
The family would like to thank those who cared for Pat at the Florence Rehab Center, The Blackville Healthcare Center, and the Hospice Nurses.