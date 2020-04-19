PATRICIA ANNE (COVERT) PAYNE, 85, of St. Albans, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was born September 17, 1934, in Charleston, to the late Ray and Leona Covert. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Marvin Payne.
Patricia was a homemaker who loved hunting, trout fishing, gardening and traveling.
Surviving are her children, Carl Payne Jr. (Kathy) of Grafton, Jeannie Payne Daniel (Jim) of Winfield and Pammie Payne Loudin (Gerry) of Teays Valley; sister, Susie Meredith (Frank) of Parkersburg; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
A private service will be held for Patricia, due to the novel Coronavirus. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
We want to send a very special thank you to Kerri and Mandy at The Shining Starr for their wonderful care of our mother.
You may visit Patricia's tribute page at Bartlett NicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
