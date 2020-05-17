Patricia B. Jurak

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Patricia B. Jurak
Buy Now
SYSTEM

PATRICIA B. JURAK, 73, of South Charleston, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Hubbard House in South Charleston.

Born St. Patrick's Day, 1947, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to the late Emil and Betty Jo Jurak, Patty had an adventerous life, living in different areas of the U.S. with her family till settling down in South Charleston.

Patty was a proud graduate of West Virginia University, paving her life adventure in owning a flower shop, teaching at Sharon Dawes Elementary and Washington County, N.C.

Patty's life was filled with music, singing in the chorus for the West Virginia Symphony and Messiah. Her heart was big helping everyone she could, from the church to fighting for the safety and rights of West Virginia miners. In her spare time, you could always find her gardening around the house.

She is survived by her son, James Jurak of South Charleston; brother, Emil and wife Sarah Jurak of Wichita, Kan.; cousin, Ann and husband Gordon of New Hope, W.Va.; special friend, Lea Hilliard of South Charleston.

An intimate burial was held Tuesday, April 28, at Walker memorial Cemetery in Summersville, W.Va.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Blake, Roberta - 3 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.

Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.

Enos, Carolyn - 10:15 a.m., procession will leave Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Fitzwater, Calvin - 1 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Godfrey, Kimberly - 2 p.m., 235 Henson Road, Hurricane.

Holliday, Barbara - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.

Jordan Jr., Donald - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Keene, Willa - 11:30 a.m., Dunbar Towers.

Neeley-Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.

Peyton, Katherine - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, near Hamlin.

Thevenin, Mark - 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.