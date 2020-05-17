PATRICIA B. JURAK, 73, of South Charleston, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Hubbard House in South Charleston.
Born St. Patrick's Day, 1947, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to the late Emil and Betty Jo Jurak, Patty had an adventerous life, living in different areas of the U.S. with her family till settling down in South Charleston.
Patty was a proud graduate of West Virginia University, paving her life adventure in owning a flower shop, teaching at Sharon Dawes Elementary and Washington County, N.C.
Patty's life was filled with music, singing in the chorus for the West Virginia Symphony and Messiah. Her heart was big helping everyone she could, from the church to fighting for the safety and rights of West Virginia miners. In her spare time, you could always find her gardening around the house.
She is survived by her son, James Jurak of South Charleston; brother, Emil and wife Sarah Jurak of Wichita, Kan.; cousin, Ann and husband Gordon of New Hope, W.Va.; special friend, Lea Hilliard of South Charleston.
An intimate burial was held Tuesday, April 28, at Walker memorial Cemetery in Summersville, W.Va.