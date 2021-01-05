Patricia Baker

PATRICIA ANN BAKER, 82, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.
Patricia was a retired registered nurse, having worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital for 20 years, she also worked in Pennsylvania, Texas and Oklahoma as a nurse. She was a member of Bible Christian Chapel.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Doty and Adda Grace Palmer Doty; brother, Robert Doty.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Rev. Roy Edward Baker, Jr.; sons, Robert Edward Baker, Jeffrey Scott (Polly) Baker; daughter, Wendy Sue Cary, brother, William Doty, sister, Carol Markle; granddaughter, Angel AddaGrace Cary.
Service will be 11 am, Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Hafer Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Hayford officiating. Burial will be in the Donnel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be 6-8pm Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.