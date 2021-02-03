Patricia Bishop

PATRICIA MARCELLA BISHOP, 74, of Clendenin, went to join her husband and family at their heavenly home, Saturday, January 30, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles Keith Bishop Sr.; parents, William & Olive Withrow; son's, Charles Keith Bishop Jr. and William "Bill" Darrell Bishop; brothers, William Withrow Jr. and Lewis Withrow; and sister, Mary Parcell.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to local auctions. She loved her family and always cherished spending time with them. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Whitney Dickey, Julianne Bishop, Siearra (Adam) Myers, Taylor (Chance) Samuel, and Shatona Bishop; sisters, Brenda Johnson and Sarah Goode; and great grandchildren, Adalynn, Jayden, Aven, Ellis, Aubreanna, Jocie, and Kohen.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic and family request, there will be a private service.
Burial will be at Clendenin Memorial Park.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.